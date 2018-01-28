Guard of honour at funeral of World War Two veteran

The armed forces community paid a moving tribute to a remarkable World War Two veteran at his funeral.

Hundreds of mourners attended St Michael and All Angels' Church to remember Tom Boardman, from Leigh, who died aged 99.

Members of military organisations acted as standard bearers and formed a guard of honour for him.

Traditional hymns were played during the service for Mr Boardman, who was a prisoner of war and endured appalling conditions in the Far East.

A special prayer for those who were captured in the region was read out and the Last Post was played at the end of the service.

The memorial also featured the sound of ukuleles as one of the most famous stories about Mr Boardman is that he built a ukulele to entertain prisoners and keep morale up in the horrific camps.

The instrument he made is now on display at the Imperial War Museum North.

Royal British Legion (RBL) members turned out in force to remember Mr Boardman, with Ashton branch chair John Burns acting as parade marshal.

Following the service the funeral moved on to Howe Bridge Crematorium.