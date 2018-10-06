Grieving family find nurse who tried to help Presley

An appeal to trace a nurse who tried to save the life of a four-year-old boy has been successful.

Tragic Presley Stockton, from Hindley, drowned in a swimming pool on September 19 while on holiday with his family in Tenerife.

Read more: Tributes paid to Wigan boy, 4, who drowned in swimming pool on holiday





His grandfather Mike Jolley took to social media in a bid to find a nurse who tried to help Presley at the four-star Paradise Park in Los Cristianos.

He believed she was from either Northumbria or Scotland and may have either been staying at the hotel or visiting.

St Peter's Church in Hindley - where vigils have been held in memory of Presley - has confirmed the nurse has now been found.

In a post on Facebook, they thanked everyone who had shared the appeal to trace her.