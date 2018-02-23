Fund-raiser Stacey sets 40th charity target

A dedicated fund-raiser has set herself a special goal as she bids to help other people in memory of her mother.

Stacey Kirkpatrick celebrated her 40th birthday last month and is now aiming to reach £40,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

The mother-of-two has already raised £37,028 in the past three years.

Stacey,from Atherton, raises money in memory of her mother Gerry Kerr, who had motor neurone disease.

She said: “It took hold from July 2004. We noticed her voice slurring a bit.

“She had all sorts of tests, first for throat cancer and then a stroke. It’s such a rare disease that they have to rule everything out to diagnose it.”

Stacey as a child with her mum Gerry

The disease moved swiftly and sadly Mrs Kerr died in January 2005, aged 61.

Ten years later, Stacey saw an advert looking for people to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for MNDA.

She organised several fund-raising events, before tackling the mammoth 10-day trek in September 2015.

“It was amazing. I would do it again tomorrow, but it was the hardest thing I have ever done. It was worse than child birth,” she said.

Stacey, director of Arc Homes estate agents in Atherton, raised £17,000 for the charity .

Since then she has continued fund-raising and completed several running races, including Wigan 10k, Leigh 10k and the Great North Run.

This year she will tackle Endure 24, a 24-hour race, as part of a team.

She is also organising a glitzy masquerade ball, which will be held on November 3 at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford.

Stacey is now the fund-raising co-ordinator for MNDA’s Manchester branch, helping other people to raise money for the charity.

She has been involved in lighting up prominent buildings in the charity’s colours, including Manchester Town Hall and Blackpool Tower.

Stacey’s children Caitlin, 16, and Cameron, 13, have also been fund-raising, taking part in 5k runs, organising a charity stall and doing sponsored silences at school.

Donations in support of Stacey’s fund-raising can be made here.

Tickets for the masquerade ball are available by emailing her at stacey@arc-homes.net.