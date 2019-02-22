Fund-raiser launched for funeral of motorcyclist killed in tragic crash

Kindhearted residents have launched a fund-raising campaign for the funeral of a man who died in a tragic motorbike accident.



Jordan Brown has been named locally as the 24-year-old who died yesterday (Thursday) after being involved in a collision with a car on Wigan Road on Monday.

His black Honda motorbike had collided with a white Renault Megane on Wigan Road at the junction with Hulme Road.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, but he died of his injuries.

A Just Giving page has been set up to cover the costs of his funeral by kindhearted residents who knew Jordan, who is believed to have been born and raised in Tyldesley.

A statement on the page said: "We know Jordan was a loved and popular young man and we ask kindly for people to support the funds needed to celebrate his life properly."

You can donate to the fund-raiser here