Fun in the sun at charity car wash

Firefighters made the most of the sunny weather by holding a charity car wash.

The blue watch at Atherton fire station was joined by crews from Hindley station to make sure cars were looking spick and span on Saturday.

Motorists drove to the station on Gloucester Street and gave donations in return for having their vehicles washed by the firefighters.

The initiative raised around £450 for the Fire Fighters’ Charity, which supports firefighters in their hour of need.

The charity was set up to support firefighters’ families after the Blitz and continues to help 75 years later.