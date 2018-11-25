Front door torched in suspicious fire

A front door was torched in an incident being treated as arson.

Fire crews were called to Birch Road in Westleigh at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

They found the front door of an end-terrace house, which was empty at the time, well alight.

The firefighters quickly worked to extinguish the flames and managed to restrict fire damage to the door and entrance hallway.

However, the entire house was heavily smoke-logged and had to be ventilated using a large fan.

Firefighters described the incident as extremely suspicious and have informed Greater Manchester Police.

Fortunately the emergency services were alerted soon after the door was torched as the alarm went off and made a neighbour aware of what was happening.

Crews from Leigh and Atherton fire stations were at the scene for around 30 minutes.