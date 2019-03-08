Friends rally for young man killed in motorbike accident

Kindhearted residents have raised more than £5,000 for the funeral of a young man who was killed in a tragic motorbike accident.

Jordan Brown was riding his black Honda motorbike when he collided with a white Renault Megane on Wigan Road at the junction with Hulme Road.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but the 24-year-old died of his injuries after a brave battle.

The Tyldesley engineer’s death sparked an outpouring of emotion from the community and, just a day after his death, a candlelit vigil at the scene of the crash was attended by a huge number of friends and relatives.

Close friends also set up an online crowdfunding campaign to cover the costs of Jordan’s funeral, with a target of £4,000. And residents have certainly dug deep, raising more than £5,300 in less than a fortnight.

A statement on the page said: “His family are still grieving from the loss of Jordan’s mum who passed late last year. The family unfortunately are struggling to find the funds to give Jordan the send off he deserves.

“We know Jordan was a loved and popular young man and we ask kindly for people to support the funds needed to celebrate his life properly.”

Jordan’s sister Jenna said: “He’s been on bikes since he was three years old.

“He loved anything with wheels, whether it was a skateboard or a BMX. And the bikes just got bigger as he got older.”

An inquest into Jordan’s death opened last week at Bolton Coroners Court.

Two women aged 42 and 64, who had been in the Renault which collided with him, were also taken to hospital for treatment for neck injuries. They were later released to continue their recovery at home.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. Police are continuing to appeal for information on the collision.

Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.