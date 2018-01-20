Flasher exposes himself to girl on her way to school

A schoolgirl was left “traumatised” after a man exposed himself in front her.



The 13-year-old girl was walking to school alone on a dirt track shortcut, next to Manchester Road at around 8am yesterday (Friday).

She was approached by a man wearing running clothes, who began talking to her.

Feeling uncomfortable, she stopped walking to let the man go ahead. But the man then pulled his “high-vis” shorts down and exposed himself to the girl.

The girl reported that he was not wearing underwear underneath the shorts.

When she screamed and ran away, the man allegedly chased after her for a short while, but the teenager luckily managed to get away.

Writing on social media, the girl’s mother said she was “safe but very traumatised.”

Police were called, but no arrests have yet been made following the disturbing incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 417 of January 19, or phone the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.