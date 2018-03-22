Firefighters tackle blaze at allotment

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from an allotment after a blaze broke out this morning.



The fire involving two sheds on the site on Lodge Road, Atherton, started at around 5.45am.

Crews from Leigh and Farnworth fire stations attended and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to tackle the flames.

They spent around an hour at the allotment.

A police spokesman said they were called at 5.55am and were working with the fire service to investigate what happened.