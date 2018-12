Firefighters came to the rescue of a toddler who was locked inside a car.

The one-year-old boy had been playing with a key and got locked in the vehicle after his parents got out.

Crews from Hindley fire station were called to Parkside Business Park, in Golborne, at 3pm on Tuesday to help.

The tot was sleeping when they arrived and they smashed a window to gain access to the car.