An elderly man has been taken to hospital after relatives discovered him collapsed behind his front door.

The 83-year-old who lives at Kings Avenue in Lowton was found at around 10.30am this morning when a family member tried to get into the house.

Atherton firefighters were called and attended, managing to gain access to the house and call for an ambulance.

Paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital, but his condition remains unknown.