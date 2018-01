Borough firefighters were called to a large kitchen fire yesterday at a house in the borough.



Three crews from Atherton and Farnworth were called at 5.41pm yesterday (Wednesday) to reports of a kitchen fire at a semi-detached house in Meadow Walk, Tyldesley.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames using one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Crews were on the scene for one hour and twenty minutes.