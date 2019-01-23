Fire crews cut by a third in the last nine years

Greater Manchester has lost almost a third of its firefighters since 2010, while crews are taking longer to respond to emergencies.

The Fire Brigades Union has lambasted the “appalling cuts” to fire services across the country, which it says are putting public safety at risk.

In Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, the number of full-time equivalent firefighters fell from 1,910 in 2010 to 1,291 in 2018 - a drop of 32 per cent.

This is one of the biggest cuts in any fire and rescue service in England.

At the same time, crews took three seconds longer to respond to callouts in the 12 months to March 2018 than in the same period in 2010 - a one per cent increase, bringing the total response time to seven minutes 14 seconds.

The figures refer to primary incidents, which are the most serious fires with potential to harm people or cause damage to property.

The Home Office said local factors could affect response times, and that there is not a straightforward link between response times and the outcomes of a fire.

However, Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said there was a clear link between slower response times and government cuts.

“Year on year we are seeing appalling cuts to the service and these figures are clear evidence that the cuts have gone too far,” he said.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is thankful for the continued tireless efforts of firefighters across the country. There has also been a long term downward trend in both fires and fire deaths for many years, recently reaching historically low levels, and we are confident that fire and rescue services have the resources they need to do their important work.”