Fire crews called to blaze at derelict property

Firefighters quelled a fire at an empty building after combustible materials went up in flames.

Crews from Hindley fire station were called to reports of a fire at the premises on Market Street, Hindley, at around 8.15pm yesterday (Thursday).

Fire fighters were called to a small blaze in Hindley

On arrival, they found a small blaze in the rear of the shop, which has laid empty for years but is currently being renovated. Flammable materials such as wood had caught fire, and although the damage was minor, the smoke had spread to adjacent properties, a phone shop and physiotherapy clinic.

Firefighters had to break into the properties to ensure that the flames had not spread.