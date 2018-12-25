Fire crews act quickly to stop yard blaze spreading to house

Fire crews found themselves in a race against time to prevent a fire in a backyard spreading to the house.



Emergency crews were called after garden furniture, wheelie bins and fencing all caught fire at around 6.30am on Christmas Day.

The flames then began to quickly advance towards the conservatory of the end-terraced property on Eyet Street in Leigh.

Fortunately the crews were able to stop the blaze actually getting into the house.

They then used a large fan to draw the smoke out of the conservatory.

The property suffered only minor damage but everything in the backyard was destroyed.

The occupier was unhurt and all the pets were accounted for.

Firefighters were there for around an hour and investigations into the cause are continuing, although it is not thought to be suspicious.