Film society's generous gift to brave film fan Alfie

Movie buffs will take their efforts for their community to infinity and beyond with a fund-raising screening of a brave little boy’s favourite movie.



Leigh Film Society is showing Toy Story at the town’s parish church to help Action 4 Alfie, set up in aid of four-year-old Alfie Sales, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

The fund-raising campaign has been given a boost by a famous face, with Atherton-based TV actor Matthew McNulty, currently on the small screen in gripping US horror-thriller The Terror, coming to lend his support.

Action 4 Alfie is attempting to crowd-fund £10,000 to buy specialist equipment Alfie may need later in life and both his parents Kieron and Louise Sales and the award-winning community cinema organisation are delighted to be working together to swell the total.

Kieron, 42, said: “I’ve been to a couple of Leigh Film Society screenings previously and we were looking at places to screen Toy Story, as it’s Alfie’s favourite film and his sister loves it too.

“I got in touch to see if the society was keen to come on board and they immediately said yes. We spoke to Fr Kevin Crinks at the church and he said that was fine as well.

“It’s amazing and fantastic this is happening. One thing we wanted to do with Action 4 Alfie is bring the community together to make them aware of Duchenne. It’s a rare disease and we want to raise that awareness. It’s not just about supporting Alfie, it’s about knowing how the conditions affects children as a whole.”

l The screening is on July 28. For details visit www.leighfilmsociety.com.