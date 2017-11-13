Festive parking cheer in store for shoppers

Christmas starts here for shoppers in Wigan and Leigh with the start of a free parking offer for town centre sites from today.

Several council-run locations across the two towns will see parking fees suspended after 3pm.

Council chiefs regularly run the concession in a bid to entice festive shoppers and New Year bargain hunters into Wigan and Leigh.

Emma Barton, council assistant director for economy and regeneration, said: “Our town centres are the perfect places for Christmas shopping, with a wide variety of big high street names and independent outlets as well as our popular and friendly markets. Our markets are ideal for Christmas through their high-quality produce, friendly service and value for money.

“We know shoppers appreciate parking for free while they shop, so we have once again introduced the free after 3pm car parking sessions.

“We hope people take advantage of them and have an enjoyable time getting those special gifts for the festive period in the town centre.”

The free offer, which runs until January 8, applies to Chapel Lane, Harrogate Street, Water Street, The Galleries, Mona Street, Sovereign Road, Peppermill Lane, Wilton Street, Trencherfield Mill, Haig Street and Pennyhurst Street in Wigan.

And cost-free parking is available at Spinning Gate, Leigh Town Hall, Doctors Nook, Lord Street, the Railway Arches and Church Street in Leigh.

Motorists are being advised vehicles arriving at car parks before 3pm will still have to pay or risk being issued penalty charge notices.