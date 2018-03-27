Family's appeal to find missing dad

The family of a missing Wigan father have appealed for his safe return after his sudden disappearance a week ago.



Scott Sharples was last seen in Chapel Fields Lane, Hindley on the morning of Tuesday, March 19.

The 27-year-old from Hindley was wearing a grey North Face tracksuit when he was last seen at 10.30am. His phone has been going straight to voicemail, and he has no money or change of clothes with him.

Appeals for information about where the father-of-three might be have spread quickly over social media, with many residents wishing for his safe return.

Today, his worried family have appealed directly to Scott to come home after searches have so far been unsuccessful.

Suzanne Price, Scott's partner of nine years and mother to his three children said : "I'm not mad anymore, I just need you home. I love you so much. My heart is breaking. Please come back to me and our three girls."

Scott Sharples has been missing since last week

Another family spokesperson said: "We just want him home to his girls, we just want to know he's okay."

Police are continuing to search for Scott. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 1010 of 22.03.18