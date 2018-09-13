Estate proposals for Centurions' old home

The former site of Hilton Park – once the home of Leigh Centurions – could be developed for housing.

An application to build 103 homes at what was the location of the rugby league stadium has been submitted to the town hall by Salford-based firm Engie Regeneration Ltd.

Other news: MP calls for inquiry after mum forced to endure three funerals for her baby daughter



The ground was demolished in 2009 and the Centurions – which is currently a Championship team – now plays at the Leigh Sports Village.

The site, off Chadwick Street, has been vacant since and has become overgrown, according to planning documents.

The development will include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties – with eight one-bedroom apartments – with vehicle access from Chadwick Street.

According to design documents submitted to the planning authority, the applicant says the site is sustainable because of its proximity to Leigh and the new site entrance will “respect existing properties”.

The documents state: “The development will deliver a desirable living environment within this part of Leigh which sits comfortably within its surroundings.

“Dwelling forms and types have been conceived to meet local need in its present form and also provide aspirational new houses that will be required in the future economic growth.

“We believe that these proposals will create a balanced community in this area of Leigh.”

The council has set a decision target date of November 16 for the application.

It would be the latest sports stadium site in the borough to be put to a completely different use.

Wigan Athletic’s old Springfield Park ground became a housing estate when the club moved to the DW (then JJB) Stadium in 1999.

At the same time Wigan Warriors moved there too, leaving Central Park to be turned into the Tesco Extra store.