Work starts to build houses on site of former rugby ground

Work is finally set to begin on a former iconic rugby site.

Remedial work is already under way on a £11.3m development on the former Hilton Park ground, home to Leigh Centurions RL.

The Chadwick Street site will see energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE construct 103 one, two, three and four-bedroom homes for private rent on behalf of Sigma Capital Group plc for their Simple Life private rental brand.

Lee Francis, area director at ENGIE, said: “We’re delighted to kick start this project with Sigma and bring new homes to the local community of Leigh.

“We’ve been working with Sigma over the last few years to create hundreds of homes across Yorkshire and have seen the positive transformation it has brought to these areas by offering people the opportunity to live in conveniently-located high quality new homes without the commitments of home ownership.

“We’re pleased that we can now bring our partnership to Leigh, and we are sure this development will be another brilliant example of much needed investment in private rental housing.”

Andy Beattie, regional development director for Sigma Capital said: “We are really pleased to extend our successful partnership with ENGIE to the Greater Manchester region. Simple Life has been created to enable customers to enjoy a better rental experience and to enjoy the freedom and flexibility of renting.

“Customers can expect all the little details to be taken care of.

“Bright, light and spacious, Simple Life homes are professionally managed and maintained, offering an attractive housing alternative for young professionals, families and early retirees alike.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux said: “Working closely with the private sector to deliver housing not only helps us to meet housing demand, but also opens up more opportunities for existing residents and those thinking of moving to our borough.

“Good quality new housing, along with improved transport links and employment opportunities, provides the right mix to keep our local economy growing, which is another key priority for us.

“We look forward to the prospects this development will bring to the local community.”