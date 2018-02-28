Well-known hotel for sale

A landmark borough hotel and popular wedding venue is up for sale.

Offers in the region of £2.95m are being taken for the Greyhound in Leigh.

It is being offered for sale by the specialist hotels team at real estate advisors Colliers International, which is acting on behalf of owners Here For You Hospitality Ltd.

Julian Troup, head of UK hotels agency at Colliers International, is managing the sale.

He said: “The property is in an outstanding location, being highly visible on the A580 between Manchester and Liverpool, with a high bed stock and full leisure offering.

“It presents an excellent opportunity to a corporate or private buyer seeking a large commercial hotel in a very busy trading location.”

The Greyhound has 74 en-suite bedrooms, leisure facilities including a gym, sauna and swimming pool, banqueting and meeting rooms, a pub and restaurant and parking for 135 vehicles.

Colliers said it achieved a turnover of £1.48m in the year ending December 31, 2017.

According to the advisors, the Greyhound attracts both residents and local people to its pub and restaurant, has strong external membership of its leisure facilities and is a popular venue for weddings and events.

Colliers said the hotel provides a great deal of trading potential given its location and popularity, with opportunities to increase trade through more aggressive marketing, targeted refurbishment and potential branding opportunities.

It highlighted the hotel’s location on the A580 East Lancs Road and its proximity to Manchester, Liverpool, airports and attractions such as Leigh Sports Village and Haydock Racecourse.

Sporting Lodge, which is owned by Here For You Hospitality Ltd, bought the Greyhound in 2001. After the sale, it announced plans for a lavish refurbishment programme, which included the development of the leisure complex.