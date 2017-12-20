REVEALED: The true cost of Santa’s Christmas Eve journey

He’s a real contradiction, that jolly old fella in the red clothing. An eccentric billionaire, generously giving presents to all the children (well, the ones that have been good), yet an unreconstructed drink-driver who seems to be single-handedly destroying the ozone layer as he breaks speed limits around the globe.

Those are the findings of new research which shows the true cost of Santa's Christmas Eve journey.

During the Christmas period, Santa will spend £294.9 billion on Christmas presents (based on the average gift value of £129.54) - which roughly equals the combined net wealth of the world’s five richest people - Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Amancio Ortega and Mark Zuckerberg.

He’ll deliver them to 2,275,903,749 children worldwide, travelling 376 times faster than a space rocket and calling at 19,097 homes per second.

And to help him get around, he will use 30.6 million litres of jet fuel, which is the equivalent of around 64 jumbo jet flights around the world. Based on the latest jet fuel prices, he will spend £11.1 million on his festive commute.

Over the course of the evening, he will tuck into 2.2 billion mince pies, accruing a 636 billion calorie intake - which is at least putting a lining on his stomach, as he will drink 22 Olympic size swimming pools worth of brandy, taking him to 550 million times over the limit.

Angus Blundell, Director of Marketing at Certas Energy, said: “Father Christmas has been a part of our lives for many centuries, yet his festive journey still remains an enigma. We thought it would be fun to take a look at his energy consumption during his busiest night, and dispel a few hidden facts in the run up to Christmas.

“All of these figures just to go to show the tremendous effort Santa goes to every year to deliver joy and happiness to billions of people across the globe.”