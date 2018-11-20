More funding to continue renovation of landmark mill

The team transforming an historic industrial landmark have secured another major slice of funding.

The Leigh Building Preservation Trust (LBPT), which is completely renovating the listed Leigh Spinners Mill, has secured £68,400 of funding from Heritage Lottery Fund and £7000 from the Architectural Heritage Fund.

The money will be used to begin restoration work on Mill One, the older of the two halves of the building which requires extensive work, which could eventually become home to a theatre or conference space and exhibition of the borough's past as well as three floors of commercial units.

The funding pot is another in a string of successes the Trust has recently enjoyed, with Mill Two recently opening to a gym, an archery range and other leisure facilities following a £500,000 restoration.

Peter Rowlinson, chair of the LBPT, said: "We are making enormous progress with Mill Two and already have nine uses operating from the mill with considerable interest in much of our space, but we now have the opportunity to develop our project for Mill One which offers additional exciting opportunities and will see the completion of the project.

"We are grateful to the Heritage Lottery and Architectural Heritage Fund for providing us with the opportunity to develop the project to enable us to seek the major funding needed.

"We hope to bring our plans to the public of Leigh early in the New Year."

The money will go into background work needed for the restoration, with analysis to be done of the demand for space within the mill and the possibility of putting a major heritage attraction there.

A masterplan will also be drawn up and the proposals will be shared with the public in a consultation exercise.

As well as the ideas for inside Mill One the Trust also wants to improve the outdoor surroundings and look at putting new car parking facilities in.

Consultants Cushman and Wakefield, Amion and Headland Associates, along with Latham Architects, have been appointed to the project.

Find out more at www.leighspinnersmill.co.uk