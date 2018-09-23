Electrical fire at launderette

Firefighters were called after an electrical fire broke out in a launderette.

Wiring in one of the industrial tumbledryers at a business in Leigh burst into flames at around 9.30am on Sunday.

Other news: Wigan school deeply upset by death of four-year-old boy on holiday



Firefighters who attended the Leigh Road premises found the blaze still burning and used a dry powder extinguisher.

Fortunately the incident was confined to the electrics of the dryer and there were only staff members in the building, all of them managing to safely get outside by the time the emergency services arrived.

There were no injuries.

Fire crews isolated the gas and electricity for the dryer which had caught fire.

The launderette was then able to re-open.

The incident lasted around 45 minutes and was attended by firefighters from Leigh and Atherton stations.