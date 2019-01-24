Classrooms

Wigan and Leigh secondary schools' league tables revealed - how did your school score?

The government has today published its annual school league tables for secondary schools.


Here are the results for schools in the Wigan borough, in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A*-C. The Department of Education is measuring schools by 'Progress 8' - which is the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores'.

Number of pupils: 385, Progress 8 measure: -0.8, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 40%

1. Atherton Community High School

Number of pupils: 385, Progress 8 measure: -0.8, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 40%
other
Buy a Photo
Number of pupils: 926, Progress 8 measure: -0.56, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 52%

2. Bedford High School

Number of pupils: 926, Progress 8 measure: -0.56, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 52%
other
Buy a Photo
Number of pupils: 961, Progress 8 measure: -0.5, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56%

3. Cansfield High School

Number of pupils: 961, Progress 8 measure: -0.5, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56%
other
Buy a Photo
Number of pupils: 961, Progress 8 measure: -0.5, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56%

4. Dean Trust

Number of pupils: 961, Progress 8 measure: -0.5, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 56%
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6