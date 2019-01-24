Wigan and Leigh secondary schools' league tables revealed - how did your school score?
The government has today published its annual school league tables for secondary schools.
Here are the results for schools in the Wigan borough, in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A*-C. The Department of Education is measuring schools by 'Progress 8' - which is the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores'.
1. Atherton Community High School
Number of pupils: 385, Progress 8 measure: -0.8, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 40%