Ofsted's concern for 'inadequate' nursery

Enforcement action is being taken against a nursery where unchecked staff were left in charge of children and young babies had access to plastic bags.

Ofsted found Sticky Days Daycare in Hindley was “inadequate” in all areas - the same rating it was given after its first inspection in May.

Inspector Ann Flynn wrote in her report: “Leaders have failed to improve the work of the nursery sufficiently since the previous inspection. Weak leadership and management is holding the nursery back from providing children with the safety and education that they deserve. Leaders do not check and improve the quality of the nursery enough.”

She found leaders had not addressed weaknesses in the quality of teaching and activities planned for children.

They also failed to identify poor practice, especially in relation to children’s sleep time, hygiene and deployment of staff. Risk assessments were “not effective in keeping children safe” and children in the baby room could “freely access plastic bags”.

The inspector could not confirm staff had the right qualifications.

She wrote: “Safeguarding is not effective. This is because staff, whose suitability checks have not been completed, are left in sole charge of children.

“In addition, unchecked staff are also involved in changing children’s nappies. This practice places children at risk of harm.”

Staff knowledge of learning and development requirements was “poor” and affected their ability to plan suitable activities for children.

The inspector found children struggled to acquire the skills they needed, so learning outcomes were “poor”.

Ofsted identified the nursery’s strengths as staff being “caring” and speaking “kindly” to children. They had improved their knowledge of wider child protection issues, including radicalisation and extremism.

A welfare requirements notice was issued requiring the nursery to make a host of changes by today.

They include making sure staff have DBS and other checks, are deployed effectively and follow risk assessment processes to keep children safe, including making sure babies cannot access bags.

The nursery was approached but did not provide a comment before the Observer went to press.