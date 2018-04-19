Duke to make third attempt at visiting borough

It’s fingers crossed for third time lucky as the Duke of York makes a fresh bid to visit the borough.

Twice has the red carpet been unfurled in recent months only for it to be rolled up again as bad weather grounded his transport.

Now April 27 has been set aside for Prince Andrew to attend Leigh Turnpike Centre to present some of the first bronze award recipients in the country of an awards scheme he set up.

iDEA is a digital and enterprise version of The Duke of Edinburgh award for both adults and young people.

Learning can be done in groups, as a family or individually from a tablet, phone or computer.

Wigan is the first local authority to roll out the programme to residents and more than 40 learners are already now aiming for silver.