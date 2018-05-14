Dog owners reassured over deadly disease by Mansfield dog walking business owner Mansfield dog business owner

The owner of a dog-walking and boarding company has urged dog owners to remain calm as cases of Alabama rot spread.

The cause of the rare disease is still unknown, and there is no known way to prevent dogs from catching it.

Vets4pets provides a map of the areas where dogs have picked up the disease, and advises owners to look out for symptoms such as skin sores not caused by an injury, usually found below the elbow or knee.

The disease causes tiny blood clots to form in the blood vessels which blocks them and can ultimately lead to damage of the affected tissue, and organ dysfunction such as kidney failure.

Mike Scott, of Petpals Mansfield reminds dog owners that the disease is uncommon, as only 129 dogs out of the approximately 8.5 million dogs in the UK have been affected.

Mike says: “As dog boarders and walkers we will of course check all the dogs in our care for visible lesions before and after a walk and check for outbreaks in the local area on the Vets4Pets map. Given the tiny odds of a dog contracting the condition and the lack of knowledge on how it is contracted, we feel for anyone to stop walking their dogs would cause the animal unnecessary suffering and unhappiness and would urge owners to use common sense and consider all the information before making a decision.”

He adds that washing dogs after walking may be a sensible precaution, but it is unknown whether this is necessary or of any benefit, and wants to remind dog owners that there is no evidence that dogs can catch Alabama rot from each other, from a place where an infected dog has been.

Mike adds: “The most upsetting fact about Alabama Rot is that despite years of research, they still do not know how it is acquired or how to cure it.”