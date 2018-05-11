Dog brought back to life by borough firefighters

A dog rescued from an early morning house blaze was revived with oxygen by borough firefighters.



Crews from Leigh and Hindley fire stations were alerted after a fridge freezer fault resulted in a kitchen on Thornbush Close, in Lowton, catching fire just after 6.15am today.

Fire chiefs confirmed that the four members of the household had managed to escape from the property by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

Watch manager Kane Parkinson said the family pet, a collie, had not managed to get out of the property during the drama.

He added: "Firefighters were able to rescue the dog from the kitchen and when they brought it out they gave the animal oxygen therapy.

"The dog then started to come around and a neighbour immediately took it to a nearby vets."

Mr Parkinson confirmed that the kitchen was left severely damaged as a result of the incident, and there was smoke damage to the rest of the property.

He said that his colleagues from the community safety department would be visiting the property later to offer advice and conduct risk assessments.