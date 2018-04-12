Damian’s inquest adjourned after family’s questions

An inquest into the death of a popular mechanic has been adjourned so further investigations can be carried out.

The family of 35-year-old Damian Hennefer arrived at Bolton Coroners’ Court on Thursday with a list of 37 questions.

They had hoped to ask them during the inquest into his death to find out more about what had happened.

But coroner Alan Walsh instead decided the hearing should be adjourned so more statements could be gathered and more witnesses may be called to attend to answer their questions.

Mr Walsh hopes to find out more about the attendance of the ambulance service and the equipment carried in their vehicles, as well as the treatment given to Mr Hennefer when he was taken to Wigan Infirmary on December 17.

The hearing heard that Mr Hennefer, of Broom Street, Leigh, had consumed “substantial quantities of alcohol”.

He fell ill after drinking at a family celebration and was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment.

However, he died at the hospital on December 22, leaving his wife Karen and stepchildren Kayleigh, Tegan and Jack.

The inquest heard from Dr David Barker, a consultant pathologist for St Helens And Knowsley NHS Foundation Trust who carried out the post-mortem examination at Wigan Infirmary.

He gave the medical cause of death as bronchopneumonia, due to hypoxic brain injury, due to aspiration - material entering the throat - related to alcohol intoxication.

During the inquest Mr Hennefer’s family questioned why toxicology tests were not carried out.

But Mr Walsh said: “Mr Hennefer died five days after he arrived at the hospital. At the time that we conduct our investigation, toxicology would not be appropriate because whatever was in his blood or urine at that time would have long gone.”

The inquest was adjourned and will resume on Monday, August 13.

It is expected to last for a full day.