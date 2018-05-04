Wrestler Davey Boy Jnr wanted for assault

Former wrestling superstar Davey Boy Smith Jnr has publicly apologised to WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts after attacking him in New Orleans in a row over his late dad.

The son of Golborne’s own British Bulldog had a heated altercation with Roberts at the Wrestlecon convention in New Orleans last month, culminating in Smith throwing hot coffee in his face.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

The 32-year-old - real name Harry - was said to have been upset by comments made by Roberts on several podcasts about his father Davey Boy Smith Snr who died in 2002.

Smith Jnr is wanted by New Orleans police for battery in connection with the incident.

He is said to have fled the scene before officers could speak to him.

They later released a statement saying: “The NOPD is investigating a simple battery incident that occurred in the 500 block of Canal Street. The victim told police that at about 11am, he was signing autographs at the location when he was approached by a known subject, later identified as Harry Smith.

“The victim told police he attempted to shake hands with Smith, at which time a verbal argument ensued. Smith then allegedly threw a cup of coffee at the victim’s face and fled the scene. No major injuries were reported by the victim.”

The penalty for a simple battery in Louisiana can be up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1000.

The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star admitted to the incident in an interview with WrestleZone, and said that it occurred after Roberts refused to apologise for previous remarks made about The British Bulldog on the Rowdy Roddy Piper podcast.

And on April 29, Smith Jnr posted on Twitter that the pair had spoken about the incident, and that Roberts has agreed to drop the charges made against him after an apology was made.

Smith Jnr said: “I’m a man of my word and I’d like to say sorry to any fans that I stressed with this situation also. I wish Jake all the best and glad that we squashed the heat. I actually had spoken to Roddy Piper before he passed away about the podcast Jake and he did. I’m certainly glad we worked things out, as Roddy died not long after. We never know what might happen tomorrow; life’s too short to hold and grudge.”

The NOPD however can only quash the case if they can speak to Smith.

Davey Boy Jnr is due to attend the Wigan Comic Con on Saturday May 26 at Robin Park and will be holding meet and greet opportunities throughout the day for fans.