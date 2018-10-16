Woman stabbed in the leg as she disturbs teen burglars

A woman was stabbed in the leg with her own garden tool as she apprehended two teens burgling her garage.

Jan Hull, was at her Holden Street home in Leigh just before 10pm on Sunday, when she came across two youngsters who had broken into the building through a side door.

The 55-year-old former bouncer found the pair when her dog, Ella, started barking.

Jan had let Ella outside to use the toilet, but the elderly Border Collie yelped before running back into the house.

“I just assumed she had come across one of the dead animals my cat leaves in the garden,” said Jan. “She can be a bit of a wuss.

“So I went outside and noticed that the garage side door was open.

“I thought I must have left it unlocked but as I went to the door it flew open and two lads came flying out.

“I turned away from them to go back into the house and felt something in my leg.

“I thought ‘oh my God they have stabbed me”.

After feeling the pain, Jan ran back to the house and locked the door behind her.

Reluctant to call the police, she checked the wound and saw that her attackers had torn through her pyjamas and broken her skin with the implement.

“I saw that something had gone in and there were blood spatters on my leg,” she added.

“It’s not a massive stab wound - I think they used a garden fork because there are two tracks.

“I think they used one of my own tools against me.

“I’m convinced that they did it on purpose.”

Jan called her son, who in turn rang 999. Shortly after the police and paramedics arrived.

The borough mum, although “tired” said she was not shaken by the incident, and that she is just glad her dog was not injured in the struggle.

“If they had got Ella that would have been it,” she said.

“She’s elderly and already suffers from heart failure as it is. I was a bouncer in Manchester city centre for years so nothing fazes me that much - I have been shot at in the past.”