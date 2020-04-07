Woman jailed for horror knife attack

A young Wigan woman inflicted horrific knife wounds to her friend’s partner when a row turned ugly, a court heard.



And having repeatedly stabbed David Liptrot, she then assaulted two police officers as they tried to arrest her for the crime at a nearby pub.

Other news: Wigan-born skydive ace aims for new heights





Drew Pattinson, 22, was given an eight-month prison term for the nasty attack on Mr Liptrot at his girlfriend’s home in Charles Street, Leigh, on November 1 last year.

A Bolton Crown Court judge heard that the three of them had spent the evening together, but after an argument broke out Pattinson suddenly attacked Mr Liptrot with knives from the kitchen where they had been sitting.

The victim suffered gashes to both his face and hand that needed hospital treatment.

As the couple rang 999 for paramedics and police, Pattinson walked out and went to the Musketeer pub.

The hearing was told that two officers were dispatched to investigate, found out where the assailant had gone, confronted her at the pub with her crime and arrested her.

She appeared to co-operate at first but once she was in the back of the police van she then kicked out at PC Titherington hitting his left knee and causing reddening.

And when the officers later got her out of the vehicle, she then kicked PC Rimmer in the head twice causing bruising to her face.

Pattinson, formerly of Lincoln Drive, Ashton-in-Makerfield, but latterly of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and two charges of assaulting emergency workers when she appeared in the dock.

She had initially faced the more serious charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent - the gravest form of assault after attempted murder.

But the prosecution was not able to prove to the high criminal standard that Pattinson intended to cause her victim really serious harm.

And it was also concluded that Mr Liptrot’s injuries were not quite as serious had been initially thought either and so the prosecution accepted the guilty plea to the lesser offence.

The judge gave Pattinson an eight-month prison sentence for the wounding and six months each for the officer assaults although they will all be served concurrently.

A five-year restraining order was made by the court, preventing her from contacting Mr Liptrot, and the knife was confiscated.

It was not the first time Pattinson had attacked police officers. In 2018 she was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence for kicking, biting and using the handcuffs she was wearing against two arresting bobbies.

A message from the Editorial Director, Gillian Parkinson:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy when you pop out for your essential shop or subscribing for delivery.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: "Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role."

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE: You can subscribe for delivery by contacting us at subscriptions@jpimedia.co.uk or calling us on 0330 4033004 for details of a participating newsagent near you.