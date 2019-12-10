Woman admits horrific knife attack

A woman has admitted to an horrific knife attack in Leigh - but says she was not intending to commit GBH.

Drew Pattinson also pleaded guilty to attacking the two police officers who came to arrest her.

The 22-year-old, of no fixed address, had been charged with causing David Liptrot grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault against emergency workers.

Appearing in the dock at Bolton Crown Court, she pleaded guilty to assaulting the officers and to causing Mr Liptrot GBH - which is known as a section 20 assault: a lesser charge than the GBH with intent (section 18) of which she is accused.

The court heard that it was at around 6.15pm on Friday November 1 that the officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Charles Street in Leigh.

While arresting a woman at the scene, PCs Rimmer and Titherington were assaulted by Pattinson. The case was adjourned for a trial to take place on April 1.