Woman accused of street stabbing

A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed and two police officers were assaulted in Leigh.

Drew Pattinson, 22, of no fixed address has been charged with wounding with intent and two counts of assault on emergency workers.

She will appear before a judge at Bolton Crown Court on Monday December 2.

Police say that at around 6.15pm on Fridayofficers were called to reports of a stabbing on Charles Street, Leigh.

While arresting a woman at the scene, two responding officers were assaulted by the woman.