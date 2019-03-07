Wigan's week in court

Here is a round-up of the latest offenders brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Kayleigh Egerton (31): Ormskirk road, Wigan - Drove on Inglewhite, Skelmersdale, whilst unfit to drive through drink: Pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jacqueline Margaret Bibby (55): Anderton Way, New Springs - Failed to promptly notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances which they knew would affect her Housing Benefit, namely that her son had started employment: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ryan Paul Bascombe (26): No fixed address - Without lawful excuse, damaged windows and a door to the value of £383 belonging to Wigan Council: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay £383 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Peter McLean (35): Millstone Close, Atherton - At Wigan, stole various items to the value of £150 belonging to Dawn Griffin, failed to surrender to custody: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Denise Fitzsimmons (55): Broomfield Road, Standish - Failed to promptly notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances which they knew would affect her Housing Benefit, namely that she had capital over the prescribed limit: Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, this was an extremely serious fraud in excess of £20,000 over a number of years, unpaid work requirement for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alexandra Shaw (42): Park Road, Orrell - Being drunk and disorderly in Ormskirk Road, Wigan, damaged a custody blanket to the value of £12: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Scott James Thompson (29): Lily Lane, Platt Bridge - Drove on Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence, drove without insurance: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified from driving for five years, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Brian Just (75): Larch Avenue, Wigan - Failed to disclose information to Wigan Council, namely that he had capital over the prescribed limit, to make a gain of Housing and Council Tax: Community order imposed with six-month curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stuart Martin (18): Water Street, Atherton - At Wigan, drove a quad bike on Plane Avenue without a driving licence, drove a quad bike dangerously on Plane Avenue, Broom Road, Ridyard Street and Greenwood Avenue, drove without insurance, damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Wigan Supported Living: Community order for 12 months imposed with unpaid work requirement for 180 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Nelutu Mailat (35): Grove Road, Twickenham - At Wigan, damaged property to the value of £4,000 belonging to Tatiana Rusu, assaulted Tatiana Rusu by beating: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service.