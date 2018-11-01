Wigan Road hit and run: Two teenagers due in court today

Two teenagers have been charged after a three-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a van.



Little Leo Durrington was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the collision on Tuesday morning on Wigan Road in Westleigh.

Two teenagers will appear in court this morning after being charged in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, failing to stop at the scene of a collision/failing to report a collision, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with allowing himself to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle.

The older boy remains in police custody while the younger boy has been released on bail.

They will both appear at Wigan Youth Court today.

Police officers on patrol in Leigh attempted to stop a stolen white Ford Transit Connect van on Wigan Road shortly after 10.35am on Tuesday.

It failed to stop, leading to a brief pursuit during which the van collided with Leo.