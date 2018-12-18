Wigan police release CCTV footage of cash and carry robbery

Police have released CCTV images after a quantity of cigarettes was stolen from a cash and carry in Wigan.

A black Renault Clio attended Booker cash and carry, Leigh Road, Atherton shortly after 4.10pm on Monday 8 October.

The four men wanted by police outside the cash and carry

The vehicle turned right off Leigh Road having driven from the direction of Atherton.

Four offenders got out of vehicle with their faces covered and armed with batons.

They made threats to staff before stealing a quantity of cigarettes.

The cigarettes stolen were the Sterling Super King red brand.

Detective Constable Chris Waddicar of GMP’s Wigan Division said: “This was a brazen robbery in which staff members were threatened.

“Thankfully no-one was injured, but the psychological effect of crimes like this shouldn’t be underestimated.

“We’re following numerous lines of enquiry and now have released CCTV in the hope that members of the public may have information, or recognise the offenders.

“Perhaps you were in the area at the time, or maybe you have been offered this brand of cigarettes, or seen them for sale, under unusual circumstances.

“If you have any information, contact police immediately.”

Information can be left with police on 0161 856 5307 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.