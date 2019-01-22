Wigan man in dock over machete attack

A man has appeared in court charged with attacking a person with a machete.

Kurt Grimshaw is accused of wounding Steven Holland with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in Stanley Street, Atherton on January 21.

The 30-year-old, of Old Laurel Gardens in Hindley, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Grimshaw, who did not enter pleas at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, shouted “Alright everyone!” and gave a thumbs-up gesture upon entering the courtroom from the cells.

He proceeded to interrupt the short hearing on several occasions, giving his nationality as German before later stating he was, in fact, English.

The accusations against Grimshaw are so serious that Magistrates declined jurisdiction of the case.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Bolton Crown Court on February 18.