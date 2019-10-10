Wigan man found GUILTY of stabbing a dad to death

A jury has today found a Wigan man guilty of stabbing a man to death by a majority verdict.



Stephen Brocklehurst has been convicted of stabbing 32-year-old Leigh dad-of-two Phillip Rooney to death in Platt Street, Leigh on February 23 2019.

Philip Rooney died in February from a stab wound

Brocklehurst, of Billinge Road in Pemberton, had denied the offence but was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10-2.

He will be sentenced tomorrow (Friday) at the same court.

At around 11.45pm on Saturday 23 February 2019, officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a property on Platt Street.

When police attended, they discovered a man who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.

Police sealed off the road in February

Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the man – Mr Rooney - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him at the time of his death, Mr Rooney’s family said: “Phillip was our son, brother, uncle and grandson and the father of two wonderful boys.

“He tragically lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The day before his tragic death Phillip spent the day with his family. It was a happy day that will fill our hearts with happy memories.

“Phillip was much loved by his family and friends. He was witty, caring, fun loving and had a kind heart. He was very family orientated and would do anything for you. He had a heart of gold.

“Phillip will be sadly missed by all who knew him."