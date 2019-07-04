Week in Court

Here's a round-up of the latest offenders brought before borough magistrates:

Stephen Paul Perry Bailey (31): Sherborne Road, Orrell - Drove a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle on Cricket Street, Wigan, while disqualified from driving: Jailed for eight weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Other news: Special honour for teenager who gave gift of life through organ donation



Barry Smollens (34): Weaver Mill Park, Ashton - Kept a vehicle that was unlicensed: Fined £330, ordered to pay £163 vehicle excise back duty, pay costs of £85.

Graham Stephen Hodgson (42): Fairman Drive, Hindley - Damaged windows to the value of £300 belonging to Tracy Swarbrick: Restraining order made not to contact Tracy Swarbrick or enter Kendal Road, Hindley, pay £300 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Callum David Beckett (21): Cranstal Drive, Hindley Green - Assaulted Lauren Sumner causing actual bodily harm: Jailed for six months suspended for 24 months, unpaid work requirement for 200 hours, restraining order not to contact Lauren Sumner or enter William Street, Wigan, pay £500 compensation.

Kevin Furlong (51): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Community order varied with curfew extended until July 4.

Dean Walton (33): Telford Crsecent, West Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Community order varied to include curfew for 16 weeks.

Lewis Gregory (19): Brookfield Hostel, Wigan - Damaged a fish tank and door lock to the value of £225: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Luke Anthony Maddock (20): Logwood Avenue, Pemberton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for theft of jewellery, two counts of dishonestly making off without paying for petrol, drove without a licence, insurance or a test certificate: New community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement and 130 hours of unpaid work, pay £103 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for six months.

Lee Graeme Davies (48): Sandbrook Road, Orrell - Dropped a cigarette as litter: Fined £45, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Christopher Walton (49): Alfred Street, Platt Bridge - Drove at a speed exceeding 40mph in a restricted area: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Craig Andrew Rory Gallagher (40): Macauley Place, Wigan - Dishonestly failed to notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their entitlement to Housing Benefit, namely that they had capital above the prescribed limit: Fined £433, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £43, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Steven Costello (38): Leigh Street, Golborne - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include unpaid work requirement for 15 hours.

James Thomas Gaskell (27): Windermere Road, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include unpaid work requirement for 25 hours.

Daniel Luke Evans (22): North Road, Atherton - Assaulted Zach Jones by beating him: Community order with unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.