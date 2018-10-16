VIDEO: Wigan police believe fire bomb was targeted attack

Police believe a fire bomb at a Wigan house, which left a woman in a critical condition with severe burns, was a targeted attack.

The woman, in her 60s, was left severely burned after her home in Montreal Street was targeted with a "fire bomb" at around 12.30am on Tuesday October 16.

Superintendent Steve Keeley

She was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable but critical condition.

Bottles containing accelerants were found discarded at the scene.

Police are on the hunt for two men who were scene outside the home, just off Crankwood Road, around the time of the attack.

Chief Superintendent Steve Keeley of GMP's Wigan Borough, revealed that early investigations pointed to a targeted attack, though a motive currently remains unclear.

Police at the scene of the fire bomb attack

"I feel it is a targeted attack. We don't know why, but for it to be in this area I do feel it's targeted. But I do want to reassure people that I think it is specific to this particular address and I don't think there is a wider public threat in relation to it.

"It's such an horrendous and vicious attack that we would urge people to do the right thing, and anyone that has any information at all to come forward."

He added: "We are determined to find out who did it and we are supporting the family."

"It's still very early days, but we are clearly doing everything that we can."

Detective Inspector Graham Clare from GMP’s Wigan Division said: “This was a horrendous attack in which a woman has been left with serious injuries, and my thoughts are with her and her family. “Our investigation is ongoing in order to establish the full circumstances of what happened and find whoever is responsible.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed people acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to come forward and talk to police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues, and I would encourage anyone with questions or concerns to approach the officers at the scene.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7182, alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.