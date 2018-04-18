VIDEO: Footage released as police tackle illegal off-road bikes

Greater Manchester Police is cracking down on the illegal, dangerous and antisocial use of off-road bikes, boosted by the Force’s Safer Roads Targeting Team.

Footage from the latest operation shows the specialist police team deployed to areas in Wigan and Leigh that community neighbourhood officers and members of the public have said are being used for illegal off-road biking.

Police are hunting down off-road bikers

Superintendent Gareth Parkin from GMP’s Wigan Division said: “Off-road bikes being used illegally is a big concern for both police and residents, with riders drawn to the disused mining areas across the region.

“Riders need to think safety first and make sure they are informed where they can ride safely and legally, without posing a risk to members of the public responsibly accessing these sites for recreation.”

It is an offence to use off-road vehicles on any land without permission and the SRTT was introduced in 2017 to educate riders about their rights and responsibilities and promote the legal use of all off road vehicles.

Between January 2017 and January 2018, 100* off-road bikes have been seized during various police operations across Greater Manchester. In addition, 150 warnings have been issued to riders using their vehicle in a manner to cause alarm, distress or annoyance.

Superintendent Parkin continued: “We remain committed to tackling the very real danger that off-road bikes pose and officers will continue to liaise with the SRTT, focusing on specific problem areas and bringing offenders to justice.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any illegal activity to us on 101. We have alsointroduced a toolkit to help us work with communities to gather information and get the real picture of what is happening across Wigan.”

The toolkit is available on the GMP website and contains details on the information police and partners need to take action against those who ride off-road bikes illegally. It is designed to help tackle the problem.

