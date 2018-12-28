Two women arrested after man stabbed at house

A man is in hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed during the night.



Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Henry Street in Leigh at 12.10am on Friday.

A man in his 30s had stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Two women, aged 34 and 60, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and remain in custody for questioning.

They were both taken to hospital with facial injuries but have since been discharged.