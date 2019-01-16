Two men arrested in arson investigation

Detectives investigating arson attacks on a house and van have made two arrests.

Accelerant was thrown at a property on Oxford Road, in Atherton, at around 10pm on New Year's Day, causing damage to the building.

In a linked incident, a transit van parked on the same street was badly damaged when it was set alight at around 3am on Thursday, January 3.

Police believe they were targeted attacks and an investigation was launched.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and were bailed pending further inquiries.