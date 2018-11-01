Two men arrested after drugs raid on house

Two men have been arrested after police carried out a drugs raid at a house in the borough.



Greater Manchester Police (GMP) took the men into custody on suspicion of money laundering and supplying illegal drugs.

Officers attended the address on Bridge's Street in Atherton to execute a warrant at around 1.20pm on Thursday.

Residents living nearby said the front door of the property was broken down to allow police to gain entrance.

Police in uniform and plain-clothed officers wearing gloves were seen in attendance. An unmarked police van was at the scene along with a vehicle emblazoned in GMP livery.

The men are now in custody for questioning.