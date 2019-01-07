Trial date set for man charged with murder of Billy Livesley

The man accused of murdering father-to-be Billy Livesley has appeared before a crown court judge.

Emotions ran high when Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Billy, from Platt Bridge, on December 28.

The case was sent to Manchester Crown Court, where Connor appeared via video link on Monday morning.

He did not enter a plea and a trial date was set for June 24, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 4.

Connor was remanded in custody until then.