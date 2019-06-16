Three men arrested after serious early-hours incident involving a machete

Three men are in custody after a terrifying incident involving a machete in the early hours of the morning.

Two of the three suspects, aged 44 and 32, have been detained on suspicion of wounding with assault or grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

This followed police being called to an address at Thirlmere Avenue in Leigh very early on Sunday morning.

The third man was taken into custody on suspicion of affray.

Police wrote on social media that a large blade was used during the alarming incident, but further details have not been given at this stage.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.