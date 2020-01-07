Three arrested after suspicious item found in abandoned car

Three people have been arrested after a road in the borough had to be cordoned off when police found a suspicious item inside an abandoned vehicle.



Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed two men, aged 25 and 45, and a 35-year-old woman have been detained on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

They are being questioned by officers.

Police said there would be no information released on the nature of the item until the investigation has concluded.

Officers located the silver Audi A6 abandoned on Car Bank Street in Atherton last Thursday (January 2) shortly before 11am.

They detected a suspicious item inside the car and the bomb disposal squad was called in.

Several residents had to be evacuated from nearby homes for a time while the object, which has not been identified, was assessed.

Launching an initial appeal for information, police officers said it was likely the car had been on the streets for at least a few days before attracting attention.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact police on 0161 856 5307 quoting incident number 886 of 02/01/2020. Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.