Thief is back behind bars for his 207th crime

A prolific thief is spending the festive season behind bars after admitting to plundering items worth hundreds of pounds from shops in the borough.

Carl Taylor, of Chisworth Close, Westleigh, has an extra three convictions on his record to add to the 204 previous offences, which include a total of 126

thefts.

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that he went into Home Bargains, on Bradshawgate, on Sunday November 19 and was seen taking a Christmas projector and Christmas lights worth £29.98.

Ann Deakin, prosecuting, said Taylor made no attempt to pay and left the shop.

Two days later, he took make-up and toiletries worth £321.14 from Wilko, on Lord Street, again leaving without paying.

The 44-year-old returned to Wilko on Friday December 15 and stole Christmas gifts worth a total of £132, the court heard.

Standing in the dock, Taylor pleaded guilty to the three counts of theft.

Bill Pearson, defending, told justices that Taylor had inherited a significant amount of money several years ago.

But he became the “most popular man in Leigh” and spent tens of thousands of pounds within just a month or two.

And now he was stealing to be able to pay just to feed himself, he said.

Mr Pearson highlighted that no violence was involved in the incidents and Taylor had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He said: “Carl Taylor is not a danger to anybody, apart from himself.

“He’s certainly a nuisance and he’s a nuisance to shopkeepers definitely and what he does is not acceptable.”

He said custody held “no fear” for Taylor, but asked that magistrates give him a chance and not take away his liberty.

However, the bench decided to sentence him to 16 weeks in prison due to the “serious nature” of the crimes.

Taylor was ordered to pay £453.14 compensation to Wilko and £29.98 to Home Bargains.